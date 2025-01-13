“Party is for girls, stay in the hotel with the dog”

A 1.78 meter tall blonde lady trudged through the cordoned-off finish area in St. Anton, pulled out a Polaroid camera and began to take pictures of the Super-G winner, American Lauren Macuga (22), who was a good half her age. She enthusiastically waved the trigger that the camera spat out. They let her have her way. After all, the 40-year-old was well known to everyone. What's more, she was the real star in the midst of much younger athletes, she really turned the skiing world upside down on the Arlberg.