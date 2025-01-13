Vonn in St. Anton:
“Party is for girls, stay in the hotel with the dog”
Lindsey Vonn set completely new comeback standards in St. Anton: after sixth place in the downhill and fourth place in the super-G, she is aiming for the World Cup podium in Cortina - where she wants to be the first with an artificial knee. Vonn refused the big party at Mario Matt's après-ski club "Krazy Kanguruh": "The place is for young girls. I'll stay in the hotel with the dog."
A 1.78 meter tall blonde lady trudged through the cordoned-off finish area in St. Anton, pulled out a Polaroid camera and began to take pictures of the Super-G winner, American Lauren Macuga (22), who was a good half her age. She enthusiastically waved the trigger that the camera spat out. They let her have her way. After all, the 40-year-old was well known to everyone. What's more, she was the real star in the midst of much younger athletes, she really turned the skiing world upside down on the Arlberg.
"Photographer???" Lindsey Vonn laughed out loud. "I did that at the end of my first career. Real photos. You forget cell phone photos," explained the American. Until the 2019 World Ski Championships in Åre, the bronze medal in the downhill and the supposed end of her career, the Polaroid photos from the ski circus ended up in a book. "Now," said Vonn coquettishly in St. Anton, "now I have to make a new book, of course."
It will be another photo book of success. We've known that since last weekend on the Arlberg. After finishing 14th in the super-G in St. Moritz on her return to the World Cup before Christmas, Vonn has now set completely new comeback dimensions in St. Anton. Sixth in the downhill, fourth in the super-G - yes, this 40-year-old with an artificial knee has approached the World Cup podium almost faster than the World Cup is on the slopes.
Which also surprised the American herself: "I'm surprised and very, very happy. Because now I'm in a perfect position for next weekend."
The two races in Cortina d'Ampezzo (Saturday downhill, Sunday super-G) are on the program.
Dream of the Olympics
And this is where Vonn has celebrated eleven of her 82 World Cup victories in the past, where she now wants to be the first skier with a knee prosthesis to finish on a World Cup podium and where she would also like to make her ultimate dream of Olympic gold in her second career come true at the 2026 Games. "Cortina," Lindsey admitted with a blissful smile, "that's my favorite place."
The fact that 22-year-old Lauren Macuga, a member of the young girls' US team, won made "mom" Lindsey even more proud: "Awesome! I noticed Lauren as soon as I returned to the team in November. No fear, lots of strength, great future." Only the girls' party at Mario Matt's après-ski club "Krazy Kanguruh" was denied by Vonn: "The place is for young girls. I'll stay in the hotel with the dog." Just like a lady.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.