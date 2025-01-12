"Wait and see ..."
What to do? ÖSV boss puzzles over World Championship nominations
In principle, there is still a chance to secure a starting place for the World Ski Championships in Saalbach-Hinterglemm until the last race beforehand - but ÖSV Alpine Director Herbert Mandl is already becoming increasingly tense and pensive!
"I think, as it looks now, we'll be pretty evenly matched, but we'll have to wait and see how January goes," said Mandl in St. Anton. He expects a lot of excitement, as there are many specialists who don't ski more than one discipline. The odds could therefore be 12:12 for the maximum contingent.
The last women's race in the World Cup before the title fights is the slalom on January 30 in Courchevel, and the men's downhill on February 2 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen. The maximum team size for Austria as one of the largest alpine skiing nations is 24 - plus defending champions, which Austria does not have after the gold medal-less 2023 World Championships in France. A maximum of 14 can be nominated per gender, and the negotiating skills of Austria's head coaches Roland Assinger for the women and Marko Pfeifer for the men are required.
Women's speed team top, slalom men need to improve
The women's speed team has performed best so far, said Mandl. "A compact team in which Conny has clearly set herself apart with her two victories in the December races," he said, referring to Cornelia Hütter's successes in the downhill in Beaver Creek and the super-G in St. Moritz. In addition, Ricarda Haaser and Stephanie Venier finished fifth in the downhill and Venier came second and Ariane Rädler third in the super-G.
Mandl is hoping for "the biggest leap" from the slalom skiers or the technical group among the men overall. "In the giant slalom, two or three have good speed, but haven't translated that into results yet. The density is there in the slalom. But it's struggling a bit. Many have good speed, like Dominik Raschner, but we have to minimize the mistakes." Defending discipline champion Manuel Feller has a fourth and a seventh place to his name, but also four retirements.
In the giant slalom, Feller has so far only managed 15th place in Adelboden. Patrick Feurstein in second place and Stefan Brennsteiner in third place in Val d'Isere had ensured podium finishes. Of course, Raphael Haaser is also on the agenda, the seventh-placed racer from Sölden is on his way back after a sprained cruciate ligament and the World Championships could be on the cards. "The recovery process is definitely positive," said Mandl, who is pained by the absence of the "universal runner".
Schwarz with a certain bonus
For Marco Schwarz, ninth place in the Adelboden giant slalom was the best result so far since his serious knee injury and disc operation. After four slaloms (25th Adelboden), racing was still tough. "The races in Alta Badia, where the slope was very rough, didn't do his body any good. He suffered a few aches and pains," said Mandl. With regard to World Championship tickets, the Alpine boss said that "there is of course a certain bonus" for such a top athlete, especially when his form is clearly improving. One will "proceed fairly".
ÖSV without clear limits
In countries like Germany, you have to finish at least twelfth to be entitled to a starting place at the World Championships. There are no such clear limits in the ÖSV. "Being spoiled for choice is always better than having to look for someone," says Mandl, who wants as many candidates as possible, i.e. results on or near the podium, which is equivalent to qualifying. If positions outside the ten are decisive, the tendency is to give preference to younger skiers.
In the men's downhill, for example, only Vincent Kriechmayr has been able to stand out from the veterans so far, while Daniel Hemetsberger has twice finished in the top twelve. The 24-year-old Stefan Eichberger surprised everyone by finishing sixth in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden. "The youngsters have performed well, which is pleasing. One or two of them will make it into the team if they continue like this." The 23-year-old Lukas Feurstein, who finished third in Beaver Creek, will not be able to take away his ticket in the super-G.
Fair chances for all
According to Mandl, Franziska Gritsch, who is training outside the team, and Tamara Tippler, who has returned after maternity leave, will also have fair chances. In the slalom, alongside podium racer Katharina Liensberger (second and third), Katharina Truppe, Katharina Huber and Gritsch all finished in the top twelve.
"The hand is outstretched for Franzi to come back into the team. I think she has much more potential than she is showing," said Mandl. Tippler could be used next weekend in Cortina d'Ampezzo, as she still has some catching up to do in the athletic area. In the women's giant slalom, the quartet of Julia Scheib (third in Sölden), Haaser, Liensberger and Stephanie Brunner is emerging.
