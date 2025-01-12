What to do? ÖSV boss puzzles over World Championship nominations

In the men's downhill, for example, only Vincent Kriechmayr has been able to stand out from the veterans so far, while Daniel Hemetsberger has twice finished in the top twelve. The 24-year-old Stefan Eichberger surprised everyone by finishing sixth in the downhill in Val Gardena/Gröden. "The youngsters have performed well, which is pleasing. One or two of them will make it into the team if they continue like this." The 23-year-old Lukas Feurstein, who finished third in Beaver Creek, will not be able to take away his ticket in the super-G.