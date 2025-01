Because Josef S. was supposed to move out, he shot his wife

"Till death do you part" - Josef S. (71) from Ebensee took this literally. The pensioner from Ebensee, who was divorced, had already had his own apartment since 5 January and was supposed to move out of the house of his wife, who was ten years younger than him, for good. He didn't want to, and that was obviously the impetus for the bloody deed that kept Ebensee in suspense on Saturday morning.