"We want to, but ..."
“My word for Sunday”: Kickl makes new announcements
The blue-black coalition negotiations continued at the weekend in a secret location. None of this was leaked to the outside world. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl spoke out via Facebook with the title "My political word for Sunday" and defended himself against many accusations against his person.
In an initial post, the blue frontman addressed the latest demands of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and NeoÖVP leader Christian Stocker: "Democracy, loyalty to the constitution, the rule of law, fundamental rights, freedom of expression, free media, the fight against anti-Semitism, a Europe as an economic, peace and freedom area and much more are currently on everyone's lips. I think this is good and important," wrote Kickl. These values are the "foundation of our political work".
Kickl promises: these positions will not change
These positions will "not change in our country in the future either". During his talks with the Federal President, Kickl discussed these fundamental issues and the result was the mandate to form a government for the Freedom Party.
In his speech on Epiphany, the Head of State emphasized that he had not taken this step lightly and would ensure that the principles and rules of the Republic were correctly observed.
In his "political word for Sunday", Kickl did not want to hear that these were in danger under him as Chancellor. "This includes not presenting factually untenable accusations against us as facts and not passing off prejudices as realities."
"We want to govern with the ÖVP, but not like the ÖVP"
In a second post, Kickl gives the People's Party a cold, warm welcome: "We want to govern with the ÖVP, but not like the ÖVP," is the slogan.
FPÖ/ÖVP: further timetable uncertain
The blue-black coalition negotiations began on Friday with what is probably the biggest chunk, the restructuring of the severely ailing budget. To this end, a group of experts met "in permanence". The FPÖ and ÖVP are expected to announce the results of the current talks at the beginning of next week.
