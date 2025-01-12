“My word for Sunday”: Kickl makes new announcements

In an initial post, the blue frontman addressed the latest demands of Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen and NeoÖVP leader Christian Stocker: "Democracy, loyalty to the constitution, the rule of law, fundamental rights, freedom of expression, free media, the fight against anti-Semitism, a Europe as an economic, peace and freedom area and much more are currently on everyone's lips. I think this is good and important," wrote Kickl. These values are the "foundation of our political work".