Ozzy, Cooper, Springsteen: 75 years of rock history

Insight into the old days

What all three works have in common is that they represent a well-founded and coherent life story, with background stories and affectionate details to fill in the most important key dates. In addition, there is a wealth of glossy pictures from the most diverse periods of the artists' lives, which provide plenty of nostalgia and invite you to put the matching soundtrack on the turntable. In addition to the successes, scandals and brilliant achievements of the three formative figures in British and American rock history, you get a wonderful insight into a time when the music industry and the creation of contemporary superstars followed completely different rules. Connoisseurs and companions of the musicians are not given much in these - admittedly not inexpensive - compendiums that they don't already know. However, as a comprehensive retrospective and collector's item, the three pound jubilee arias are ideal for adding to your own collection. It is also a reminder that such caliber will never exist in this form again.