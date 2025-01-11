State of emergency in L.A.
Harry and Meghan provide food for those affected
A state of emergency has been declared in the Los Angeles area due to the devastating fires. Prince Harry (40) and Duchess Meghan (43) live in a high-risk area. After initially issuing urgent words, they lent a hand themselves a little later.
Harry and Meghan met with those affected by the fires in California. In footage from US broadcaster Fox 11, the two were seen at a conference site in Pasadena near Los Angeles.
Royals offered comfort
They spoke with people who had to flee their homes to escape the flames, as well as with helpers. Time and again, the royals could be seen comforting individual people in their arms.
They handed out food without being recognized
The mayor of Pasadena, Victor Gordo, praised their efforts in an interview with the radio station. "They didn't come here to get attention. They came to work," Gordo said. It was their second visit to the scene of the incident, after they had also visited those affected in the fire areas. With their breathing masks, they even went unrecognized while handing out food.
The couple had previously appealed on their website for people to welcome friends and relatives affected by the fires into their homes. "Please also consider donating clothes, toys and children's clothing and other basic items," the royals said. According to media reports, Harry and Meghan have set a good example.
Relationship with the royals is said to be in tatters
Harry and Meghan live with their two children, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3), as well as several dogs in an estate in Montecito near Santa Barbara, northwest of Los Angeles. The couple broke away from the inner circle of the British royal family around five years ago.
Their relationship with the other royals is considered to have broken down. Harry is particularly at loggerheads with his brother William (42). But his relationship with his father King Charles III (76) is also considered strained.
The publication of Harry's autobiography "Spare" and a Netflix documentary series in which the couple recorded their estrangement from the royal family contributed to this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
