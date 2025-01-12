Before the basketball final
Sarah’s goal? The title after just four games
The Basketball Cup Final Four next week in Graz Sportpark will be the first basketball highlight of 2025 in Styria. With UBI Graz, one team has justified hopes of winning at home. Also because they have brought in Sarah Schicher as a reinforcement especially for the title attack.
"I'm actually there on vacation," grins the Viennese, who has been living in Australia for a long time and is involved in the second division there with the North Sydney Bears. "This is the second league - the first is far superior to the one in Austria," says the national player, who found her way to Graz via UBI coach Tanja Kuzmanovic, who is an assistant in the A team.
Schicher can make herself almost immortal in Styria. "I've only played one game so far," grins Sarah. That was won against Wels. On Sunday, the dress rehearsal against UBSC-DBBC Graz (12 noon) will take place at the Sportpark, where the final tournament in the Cup will be held on January 18/19. If leaders UBI win the derby and then pick up two wins in the Cup, Schicher and UBI will have clinched the title in just four games. Sarah will join the A team at the beginning of February, then return to Australia.
"We'd be in a better position then!"
Schicher doesn't miss a beat during her short stint in Graz. The basketball player, who lives in Sydney, also feels right at home at UBI. "The sports park surprised me in a very positive way. You can also compare the way UBI is set up with Australia. It would just be nice if we in Austria had halls like the Sportpark in other federal states for women's basketball. Then we would certainly be in a better position internationally."
