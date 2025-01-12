Sarah’s goal? The title after just four games

Schicher can make herself almost immortal in Styria. "I've only played one game so far," grins Sarah. That was won against Wels. On Sunday, the dress rehearsal against UBSC-DBBC Graz (12 noon) will take place at the Sportpark, where the final tournament in the Cup will be held on January 18/19. If leaders UBI win the derby and then pick up two wins in the Cup, Schicher and UBI will have clinched the title in just four games. Sarah will join the A team at the beginning of February, then return to Australia.