Styrian ski mountains gondola on record course

"The gondola was vital for our survival"

In the Murtal valley to the south, Mother Hulda was still a little stingy with her charms - or rather, the fresh snow in the last few days was too late for the Christmas vacations. "There was certainly a lack of snow all around - but the slopes were in top condition. That's why we are also satisfied on the Grebenzen," explains St. Lambrecht's mayor Fritz Sperl. He also never tires of emphasizing the importance of the ten-person gondola, which went into operation in 2022. "This investment was simply vital for the survival of our ski resort."