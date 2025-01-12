Great interim results
Styrian ski mountains gondola on record course
The first interim winter figures have the white-green cable car operators rejoicing. In some cases, they are more than 20 percent up on the previous year. This is another reason why the Enns Valley is once again investing heavily.
"We are experiencing an exceptionally good winter. I would even say our best ever!" Klaus Hofstätter can hardly hide his good mood at the moment. And the Managing Director at Hauser Kaibling is also having a good laugh - the resort is currently more than 20 percent up on the previous year. "December 30 was our best day ever, we had 11,500 guests here in Haus alone."
"Our winter is really exceptionally good. We are more than 20 percent up on the previous year."
Klaus Hofstätter, GF Hauser Kaibling
The fantastic weather during the Christmas vacations with lots of sun and snow naturally also contributed to this interim result. "What's more, our new Kaiblinggrat lift is running excellently. We were able to increase capacity by 80 percent and had over 17,000 rides on the busiest day there alone," says Hofstätter.
Significant increase on the Loser too
A few kilometers away in the Salzkammergut region, people are also very satisfied. "We are well above plan. The figures are not at all comparable with the previous year - to be fair, it has to be said that the weather was also pretty bad during the vacations," explains Loser Managing Director Rudolf Huber. The significant increase in season ticket sales has also contributed to the strong result so far.
"You can just tell that our new panoramic lift is also a hit with the locals," Huber is convinced. Logically, the operation of the new gondola lift is therefore also highly satisfactory. It's not just skiers who now find it easier to get up to one of Ausseerland's landmarks, but also tobogganists and pedestrians, according to Huber.
"The gondola was vital for our survival"
In the Murtal valley to the south, Mother Hulda was still a little stingy with her charms - or rather, the fresh snow in the last few days was too late for the Christmas vacations. "There was certainly a lack of snow all around - but the slopes were in top condition. That's why we are also satisfied on the Grebenzen," explains St. Lambrecht's mayor Fritz Sperl. He also never tires of emphasizing the importance of the ten-person gondola, which went into operation in 2022. "This investment was simply vital for the survival of our ski resort."
Up until yesterday, the snowboarding elite around Anna Gasser held a rendezvous at the Big Air World Cup on the nearby Kreischberg. Although boss Karl Fussi doesn't tend to take off, he is still very satisfied with how the season has gone so far: "The region is well booked, plus there are lots of day visitors - it's been a really good season so far, both on the Kreischberg and in Lachtal. And our Viennese guests will be back at the beginning of February, when the semester break starts."
New transmitter lift being built in Haus
So the mood on the Styrian ski mountains is good. In Ennstal, the next investments are already in the starting blocks: "We will be tackling our transmitter lift for next season. A ten-passenger gondola lift is planned," reveals Klaus Hofstätter. The Kaibling boss recently spent a few days in South Tyrol for this reason. The connection to Schladming is also being modernized. Planaibahnen is planning an eight-seater chairlift to Mitterhaus. Because one thing is clear, the next winter is sure to come.
