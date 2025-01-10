Quotes of the week
Kickl to ÖVP: “No games, no tricks”
After the collapse of the coalition negotiations between the ÖVP, SPÖ and NEOS, the ball is now in the FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl's court. He is supposed to form a government and has very clear ideas about it, as quotes this week show.
"Evidence is needed. This includes, for example, an awareness of who has now won the election and who has just come second and is not the winner. (...) It is also clear to me - no games, no tricks, no sabotage, no obstructionism and no politics for the sake of retaining power," the politician said in the direction of the ÖVP, for example.
Things got serious between the blue and black parties on Thursday afternoon. FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl and ÖVP leader Christian Stocker each met with two confidants for in-depth exploratory talks.
My temper is well chilled.
ÖVP-Chef Christian Stocker zeigt sich schmerzbefreit.
"My temper is well cooled," Stocker made clear. "Christian Stocker has always been one of Herbert Kickl's harshest critics. And that is precisely why he is exactly the right person to sound out whether cooperation with the FPÖ is even possible in this constellation," said Johanna Mikl-Leitner (ÖVP), Governor of Lower Austria.
Christian Stocker has always been one of Herbert Kickl's fiercest critics. And that is precisely why he is exactly the right person to sound out whether cooperation with the FPÖ is even possible in this constellation.
Landeshauptfrau Johanna Mikl-Leitner
Ex-ÖVP leader: "Give him therobber's ladder"
"I could never have imagined that she would seriously consider giving this monstrously ridiculous Mr. Kickl the robber's ladder to the chancellorship," commented the Viennese ex-ÖVP leader Bernhard Görg. However, the FPÖ leader is "a ridiculous trifle compared to a US President Donald Trump", said Hans Peter Haselsteiner from the NEOS.
After the collapse of the coalition negotiations, Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen said he had learned "that there really are always new situations". Other voices believe they already know how the new negotiations between the FPÖ and ÖVP will turn out. "If you put a mouse and a cat in a box, you already know how it will turn out," said the Tyrolean AK President Erwin Zangerl.
The first major sticking point will be the budget. Against the backdrop of the billion-euro budget shortfall, EU deficit proceedings are to be averted.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.