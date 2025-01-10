USA now targets Russia’s energy sector

Washington sees changed situation on energy markets

Washington justified the timing of the sanctions with a changed situation on the global energy markets. "At the beginning of the war (in February 2022), the energy markets were very tight and we were concerned that measures against Russia's oil exports could drive up prices to such an extent that Russia would end up earning even more despite lower sales volumes," it said. For this reason, a price cap for Russian oil exports to third countries was initially agreed with the G7 allies. The current market situation with increased production capacities - for example in the USA, Canada and Brazil - now allows for a tougher approach without destabilizing the global oil market.