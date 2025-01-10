To coach El Maestro
Fixed: Rapids Hofmann moves to Hungary
Now the deal is perfect! As the "Krone" already reported, Maxi Hofmann is moving from Rapid to Hungary to first division club Debreceni VSC.
Hofmann has already successfully passed all sports medical tests and will start his preparations with his new teammates at the training camp in Turkey this weekend under his new coach Nestor El Maestro.
The 31-year-old central defender joined Hütteldorfer as a nine-year-old and played a total of 273 competitive matches (11 goals) for the club. Hofmann made his debut for Rapids in May 2013 and his last match in the green and white was the cup tie against Stripfing last October.
Transfer on a free transfer
Rapids sporting director Markus Katzer said of the deal: "I would like to thank Maxi for his decades of great commitment and his complete identification with our club. He has always been a consummate professional and an important part of our team, even during what has certainly not been an easy time for him recently with little match practice. Now he has an attractive opportunity to play an important role at a renowned club in our neighboring country and, of course, out of respect and gratitude for his services to Rapid, we have agreed to a free transfer just a few months before his contract with us expires.
Hofmann: "It's not easy for me to find words. I am a Rapid player with heart and soul and very proud to have played for my club for so long. Now a new chapter begins. Of course I'm looking forward to the task and am delighted about the trust placed in me by my future coach and all those responsible at Debrecen. It is very important to me to thank the incredible Rapid fan community as well as my fellow players, coaches, staff and the many trainers who have supported me from an early age at Rapid so that I have been part of the professional team for well over a decade. I was able to fulfill my childhood dreams, was able to play many unforgettable games in the legendary Hanappi Stadium, but also in the Prater and our new home ground as well as throughout Austria and Europe. I wouldn't want to miss a single day, will remain closely connected to SK Rapid and will now keep my fingers crossed from afar that the rest of the season will be as successful as possible. Whenever I can, I will also support the team from the stands in the stadium and enjoy the atmosphere in Hütteldorf," says the 31-year-old full-blooded Rapid player!
