Fixed: Rapids Hofmann moves to Hungary

Hofmann: "It's not easy for me to find words. I am a Rapid player with heart and soul and very proud to have played for my club for so long. Now a new chapter begins. Of course I'm looking forward to the task and am delighted about the trust placed in me by my future coach and all those responsible at Debrecen. It is very important to me to thank the incredible Rapid fan community as well as my fellow players, coaches, staff and the many trainers who have supported me from an early age at Rapid so that I have been part of the professional team for well over a decade. I was able to fulfill my childhood dreams, was able to play many unforgettable games in the legendary Hanappi Stadium, but also in the Prater and our new home ground as well as throughout Austria and Europe. I wouldn't want to miss a single day, will remain closely connected to SK Rapid and will now keep my fingers crossed from afar that the rest of the season will be as successful as possible. Whenever I can, I will also support the team from the stands in the stadium and enjoy the atmosphere in Hütteldorf," says the 31-year-old full-blooded Rapid player!

