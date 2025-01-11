On November 29, restructuring proceedings with self-administration were opened for KTM AG, KTM Components GmbH and KTM Forschungs & Entwicklungs GmbH. The total liabilities for these three companies are stated at around two billion euros.

Since then, there have been three subsequent bankruptcies in the group: Vöcklabrucker Metallgießerei slipped into bankruptcy on December 13, Avocodo GmbH and Pierer E-Commerce GmbH have been in restructuring since January 7.