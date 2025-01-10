"Peckerl" flash
Zendaya and Tom Holland wear cute love tattoos
Zendaya and Tom Holland got cute partner tattoos. A proof of love that gets under your skin!
At the Golden Globe Awards on Sunday evening, everyone was looking at the engagement ring sparkling on Zendaya's left ring finger. The actress also showed off another sweet detail: a love tattoo that she shares with her fiancé Tom Holland!
Zendaya let the tattoo flash
The two of them got it done before the proposal, as People magazine has now reported. Tattoo artist Lily Jarnryd revealed that the famous couple had visited the Boston Tattoo Company.
And she finally allowed Zendaya to get a small "t" for Tom directly under her armpit. Holland, in turn, opted for a tiny "z" for Zendaya on her chest. "It was nice to meet her and it was a lot of fun!" the tattoo artist revealed.
Celebrity trend rekindled?
Are the two of them reigniting an old trend? After all, there have been many celebrities in the past who have had proof of their love tattooed under their skin. But it didn't always end well.
The best example: Johnny Depp. The actor's upper arm was once emblazoned with the words Winona Forever. But when his love affair with Winona Ryder broke up, the Hollywood star was in a quandary. The solution: he had the tattoo changed to "Wino Forever" - which means "drunk forever".
Zendaya wanted to show off her ring
For Tom Holland and Zendaya, however, it currently looks as though they will be spared a fate like Johnny Depp's. As an insider revealed to "UsWeekly", the actress actually wanted to keep the engagement a secret. But then she was simply too excited to keep it to herself.
"Tom thought the holidays were the best time to propose to her in a very low-key way. She didn't want anything over the top," the insider blabbed - and went on to reveal: "Zendaya tried to keep it a secret but was very excited about showing off her ring. She didn't think people would notice, but she didn't care."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
