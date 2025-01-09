“Politics would have leverage against higher electricity costs”

In concrete terms, an average household must expect an additional burden of 450 euros this year. Strugl: "This will be similar for Verbund, as we offer electricity throughout Austria." However, the reason for the increase is not that the electricity price is now higher than a year ago. Strugl: "The electricity bill is rising due to grid costs and the expiry of the electricity price brake." At the height of the price distortions, the old government also reduced the green electricity flat rate and contributions to the EU minimum level. However, the higher rates have been in force again since January. Strugl: "And the grid costs are also rising. This has been the case for electricity customers since the beginning of the year. This makes it expensive and not because the energy price has risen."