Arnie: “You’re the best trainer in Europe”

During a joint training session with Arnold Schwarzenegger at the Stanglwirt in Going, he suddenly turned the treadmill up to 18 km/h and cheered on his personal coach Björn Schulz: "You're the best trainer in Europe, you have to be faster. Keep going, come on. Look more relaxed, not so tense. That's where we have to go, that's fantastic." The video went viral. Björn laughs: "That was one of the highlights of my career. Arnold loved the fact that I kept up the pace for three minutes after almost an hour of training."