Start of training
Beichler: “Everyone is back in focus”
Second division soccer team Liefering is back in training. But before they hit the pitch, the young bulls took on the traditional challenge of cross-country skiing. Then it's off to Valencia.
Second division team Liefering traditionally kicked off their preparations for the spring season with a three-day cross-country training session. "It was okay. I think it's difficult, especially for the boys who have less to do with snow," said coach Daniel Beichler after the first sessions in Radstadt.
From Friday, the young bulls will be able to feel the ball on their feet. They will then take off for the training camp in Valencia on Monday. The coach has a lot planned there: "As always, we'll work on the basics to bring our game onto the pitch. It's also important that we learn the lessons from the fall and improve in the penalty areas."
That will be necessary. Because with five wins and 19 points, the young bulls are ten points away from relegation, but that cannot be the goal.
The first chance for a three-pointer in the second division comes on February 22nd with a home match against Lafnitz. But things will get serious for some of the team as early as February 12: Celtic Glasgow will come to the academy in the round of 16 of the Youth League, and promotion will be decided in just one match.
The preparation time will therefore only last around a month. "Everyone is sharp again. Everyone is eager to present themselves," says Beichler, noting a good mood.
As far as the squad is concerned, he has everyone on board apart from Tim Trummer and Phillip Verhounig, which the 36-year-old welcomes - Bryan Okoh and Oliver Lukic are part of the squad instead. At the same time, he expects a few more changes in the current transfer window: "I've learned that so many things can still happen."
Luka Reischl and Raphael Hofer are possible candidates to leave the club. At 20 and 21 respectively, both are among the older players at Liefering and have no future at Salzburg. And it is doubtful whether the players will be with the second division club for much longer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
