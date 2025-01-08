KAC humiliates VSV in derby, top duo loses

Klagenfurt got off to a lightning start in the derby, taking the lead after just 23 seconds through Mathias From. Simeon Schwinger (11th) and Thimo Nickl (16th) increased the lead for the dominant "Red Jackets" to 3:0 before the end of the first period. From ensured the preliminary decision early on with his 17th goal of the season, the goal was only awarded after a long video review (24th). Only a few seconds later, Schwinger also doubled the lead (25').