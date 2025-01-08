ICE Hockey League
KAC humiliates VSV in derby, top duo loses
The KAC also proved its dazzling form in the 358th Carinthian derby. Austria's record champions defeated arch-rivals VSV 8-0 in Klagenfurt on Wednesday and celebrated their ninth win in a row in the ICE Hockey League.
As the new runners-up, the KAC are only one point behind leaders Fehervar, but have played two matches less. The previous top duo Fehervar (1:4 in Salzburg) and HCB Südtirol (1:2 in Graz) suffered defeats.
Klagenfurt got off to a lightning start in the derby, taking the lead after just 23 seconds through Mathias From. Simeon Schwinger (11th) and Thimo Nickl (16th) increased the lead for the dominant "Red Jackets" to 3:0 before the end of the first period. From ensured the preliminary decision early on with his 17th goal of the season, the goal was only awarded after a long video review (24th). Only a few seconds later, Schwinger also doubled the lead (25').
Villach then took their goalkeeper Jean-Philippe Lamoureux off the ice and brought in ex-KAC goalie Rene Swette to the cheers of the home fans. This did nothing to change the course of the game, with Clemens Unterweger completing the half-dozen (30'). In the final third, Daniel Obersteiner (54) and Senna Peeters (60) scored the seventh and eighth goals (you can find a detailed match report in the box above).
Goalkeeper scores in Salzburg victory
Red Bull Salzburg built up a 3-0 lead against Fehervar through Mario Huber (8th), Tyler Lewington (11th) and Lucas Thaler (22nd). A goal from Chase Berger (26) was not enough for the league leaders. There was one more highlight at the end, RBS goalie Atte Tolvanen scored an empty-net goal (59.). Salzburg thus also won their third duel of the season with the Hungarians and moved up to fifth place.
Immediately ahead of the "Bullen" are the Graz99ers, who put themselves on the winning track at home against Bolzano with a double strike from Frank Hora (5th) and Casey Bailey (8th) in the first period. Dustin Gazley (27.) only managed to cosmeticize the result for the South Tyroleans in the end.
Capitals comeback not crowned
Meanwhile, the Vienna Capitals managed a comeback in Linz, but missed out on the crowning glory. The Viennese equalized a 0:3 deficit at the Black Wings. In overtime, Shawn St-Amant was the match-winner (62') for the Linzers, who thus won again after five defeats.
Meanwhile, HC Innsbruck handed the red lantern to the Italians with a 9-2 win at Asiago. Yushiro Hirano, Corey Mackin, Mark Rassell and Patrick Grasso scored twice for players from the "Sharks". It was Innsbruck's first win after seven defeats, while Asiago conceded their 14th loss in a row. Olimpija Ljubljana won 2:1 at home against HC Pustertal.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
