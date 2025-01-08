Town hall takes action
Pub garden dilemma now a top priority
Three district councillors have criticized the illegal use of unused pub gardens for storage. Now they have been invited to City Hall.
Since Corona, pubs have also been allowed to open their outdoor dining areas in winter. The measure was intended to help through the difficult times. The requirements for this are strict: among other things, the pub garden must always be open to customers in public spaces - and under no circumstances be misused as cheap storage space. However, if the heads of the districts of City, Josefstadt and Neubau have their way, a slippery slope has crept in here in recent months.
Criticism of black gastronomy sheep
City district head Markus Figl (ÖVP): "If you walk through the city with your eyes open, you can see that the restaurants are often used as storage space." Josefstadt district head Martin Fabisch (Greens) is of the same opinion: "Pub gardens can be an asset, especially in summer, and enliven the district. If public space is misused as cheap storage space, something is wrong."
And Markus Reiter (Greens), head of the district of Neubau, also cites the urban planning aspect: "We are seeing increasing encroachment in public spaces. In some cases, entire enclosed winter gardens have been created in front of them, which no longer have anything to do with a pub garden."
Consistent enforcement of the rules is essential to ensure the best possible use of public space for everyone in our city.
Bürgermeister Michael Ludwig (SPÖ)
Motions unanimously adopted in the districts
All three districts are now in favor of rigorous controls. Corresponding motions were passed unanimously in the district parliaments. City Hall has also heard the criticism and has now summoned the three spokespersons.
City leader now intervenes
Mayor Michael Ludwig (SPÖ) has declared the matter to be a top priority: "As mayor, I always take the concerns of the districts very seriously. That is why I have invited the district heads to meet with me to find a solution that protects public spaces and revitalizes the city. Consistent enforcement of the rules is essential to ensure the best possible use of public space for everyone in our city."
