Pub garden dilemma now a top priority

Since Corona, pubs have also been allowed to open their outdoor dining areas in winter. The measure was intended to help through the difficult times. The requirements for this are strict: among other things, the pub garden must always be open to customers in public spaces - and under no circumstances be misused as cheap storage space. However, if the heads of the districts of City, Josefstadt and Neubau have their way, a slippery slope has crept in here in recent months.