Elon Musk flirts with a castle in Tuscany

Nachrichten
08.01.2025 09:53

Tech billionaire Elon Musk is on the lookout for a castle in Tuscany. According to media reports, the tycoon has already made two visits for a possible purchase. He visited the castle of Bibbiano in the municipality of Buonconvento near Siena and the castle of Montepò in the municipality of Scansano near Grosseto.

0 Kommentare

Musk was particularly impressed by the castle of Montepò (see below), reported the Tuscan daily newspaper "Il Tirreno". This is a medieval estate in the Maremma region of southern Tuscany. The castle is an agricultural and wine-growing estate owned by entrepreneur Jacopo Biondi Santi. It comprises 600 hectares of land, including 50 hectares of vineyards, and used to belong to the family of English writer Graham Greene.

Tech billionaire maintains close contact with Prime Minister Meloni
Musk, who has recently visited Rome and Venice several times, maintains close contacts with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The advisor to US President-elect Donald Trump is putting pressure on the government in Rome to conclude an agreement worth billions for the introduction of the Starlink satellite system in Italy.

Specifically, the deal involves billions for communication services for the Italian army in the Mediterranean region and the introduction of so-called direct satellite services, which are to be used in emergencies such as terrorist attacks or natural disasters.

Improved internet connections in Italy through the use of Musk satellites are already being discussed. These plans are controversial among experts because they would largely tie Italy to US and Musk technology, while the EU is still discussing the development of its own technologies.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

