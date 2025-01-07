Franz Ferdinand: Always writing big hits

"The Human Fear" lives from a very interesting paradox. On the one hand, each of the eleven songs deals with a specific fear, while on the other, the work is incredibly upbeat and cheerful. You can tell that "Hits To The Head" has a lasting effect here, not least because between disco bangers like "Hooked", garage rock excursions and a few more serious art rock swerves, everything you have come to know and love from Franz Ferdinand is quoted - just without copying their own past. "I've never worked on a concept before in my life and I only realized this one when I was writing the last line of the last song." "Tell Me I Should Stay" deals with the fear of saying goodbye to a loved one, "Bar Lonely" with the fear of the end of a relationship or "The Birds" with the fear of being let down by your best buddies. The latter song, for example, surprises with a funk vibe. "It's certainly not a conventional song from us, but it's one that's a lot of fun. We just strung hooks and riffs together and gave ourselves the freedom to let it all flow."