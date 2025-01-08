“That’s something I can’t accept”

Chance only in the European Cup for the time being

This is why the 34-year-old police athlete, who has been out of action for over two seasons following an extremely complicated ankle injury, is "standing still" at the moment. "It would be important for him to gain race practice - including in FIS races," says Pfeifer, who held out the prospect that the Rossignol pilot could get a starting place in the European Cup in Berchtesgaden on January 19. "I made it clear that I don't want to race in FIS races," explains the 2021 Flexenrace winner, who explained his position to the coaches again between Christmas and New Year.