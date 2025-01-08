Zürs winner on the sidelines
“That’s something I can’t accept”
The slalom month of January starts on Wednesday with the floodlit classic in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy. While ÖSV head of production Marko Pfeifer has high hopes for Johannes Strolz there, Strolz's Vorarlberg compatriot Christian Hirschbühl will once again have to watch on. A situation that the 34-year-old doesn't like at all.
"If everything comes together, he can pull off a top result at any time. He's unpredictable, a real killer," says ÖSV men's head coach Marko Pfeifer ahead of today's slalom classic in Madonna di Campiglio (17.45/20.45) as he talks to "Krone Vorarlberg" about Johannes Strolz. "He was very strong before the start of the season, but then tinkered a bit too much and fell short of expectations." Now the double Olympic champion from Beijing has everything under control again and is also very strong in training. "What's more, Strolzi is always fast in Madonna," says Pfeifer, who has high hopes for the Warth native in the floodlit spectacle.
A spectacle in which the 32-year-old will be the only Ländle starter. Just like in Val d'Isère and Alta Badia recently, there was no place for Christian Hirschbühl from Lauterach in the eight-man red-white-red line-up for Madonna. "The situation is difficult," admits Pfeifer. "We currently have seven athletes in the top 30 of the World Cup start list and Josh Sturm, a young athlete who has already scored twice this winter. Unfortunately, Christian didn't manage to score in the races in Levi and Gurgl and thus recommend himself for further starts."
Chance only in the European Cup for the time being
This is why the 34-year-old police athlete, who has been out of action for over two seasons following an extremely complicated ankle injury, is "standing still" at the moment. "It would be important for him to gain race practice - including in FIS races," says Pfeifer, who held out the prospect that the Rossignol pilot could get a starting place in the European Cup in Berchtesgaden on January 19. "I made it clear that I don't want to race in FIS races," explains the 2021 Flexenrace winner, who explained his position to the coaches again between Christmas and New Year.
Situation pushes veteran to the limit mentally
"A start at the European Cup in Berchtesgaden would mean that I would now have to watch the World Cups in Madonna, Adelboden and Wengen. That's something I can't accept, as the slalom season would then be as good as over..." A situation that is really bothering the veteran. "Apparently my hands are tied at the moment. It's really pushing me to the limit mentally..."
