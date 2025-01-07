Panic attacks in dogs: Chewing products in focus

Recalls in several European countries

There have already been recalls for certain products of various brands in Finland, the Netherlands and Denmark. The Dutch Food and Consumer Product Safety Authority (NVWA), for example, warned against certain chewing bones of the "Barkoo" brand. The authority announced at the end of the year that they had been sold in the country through online stores operated by Zooplus. The chews were suspected of causing serious neurological disorders in dogs and investigations were underway.