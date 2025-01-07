Honor trafficking and a bloody fight over music

Case 2: the music dispute.

A Ukrainian (47) with a pro-Russian attitude, who only came to Austria in May 2024 and shared refugee accommodation in Austria with two other Ukrainians, is facing charges of attempted murder. According to the indictment, the Ukraine-Russia conflict played a role in the crime: the 47-year-old had repeatedly played Russian national music loudly on his cell phone. This was also the case on September 23, when an argument broke out with the two compatriots in the shared kitchen: In the course of this, the 47-year-old reached into the cutlery drawer, grabbed two knives and, according to the allegations, stabbed an adversary (25) twice. The victim was able to flee into the bathroom - the attacker is said to have run after him and stabbed him several times against the door. AL