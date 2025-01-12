Vorteilswelt
Fatty, sweet

Digestive problems threaten after carnival doughnuts

Nachrichten
12.01.2025 06:00

Traditionally, the festivities include delicious treats such as carnival doughnuts, but also alcohol. A sweet treat here and there is allowed, but those who constantly go overboard not only have to reckon with gastrointestinal problems, they also put a strain on the liver in the long run.

0 Kommentare

Doughnuts are real calorie bombs! They usually consist of a deep-fried yeast dough filled with jam, vanilla cream or chocolate. The high fat content, mainly due to the deep-frying, and the high sugar content are problematic from a nutritional point of view - especially for the liver. The liver is heavily burdened by the oversupply.

Too much sugar is converted into fat in the liver and can lead to non-alcoholic fatty liver disease in the long term. The excess saturated fats produced during frying also have a negative effect on the detoxification organ.

In addition to the carnival doughnuts, the excessive consumption of alcohol during the carnival season is another factor that puts a lot of strain on the liver. Alcohol is broken down in the liver, a process that requires both energy and certain enzymes. A one-off, high alcohol consumption at a carnival party may not cause any serious temporary damage, but regular or excessive consumption can lead to a so-called alcoholic fatty liver.

How to relieve the digestive system
In the days following the festivities, make sure you eat a balanced and liver-friendly diet. This includes foods such as green leafy vegetables, pulses, fish and nuts. These support the liver in its detoxification work.

If you consume alcoholic beverages, try to have regular alcohol-free days after the festive season. Drink plenty of water and herbal teas. This break allows the liver to regenerate.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karin Rohrer-Schausberger
