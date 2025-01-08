Effects on elections?
Political earthquake also shakes municipalities in Lower Austria
The black-blue coalition is in power at state level and a blue-black coalition is being worked on at federal level. What does this mean for the local council elections?
Regardless of the state crisis that followed the collapse of the so-called Zuckerl coalition negotiations over the long weekend: "The local council elections will take place", said Karl Wilfing, President of the Lower Austrian Parliament, on Tuesday. Not even the coronavirus pandemic had once "managed" to postpone a planned election in the vast country, the ÖVP politician continued.
No postponement due to corona
A change of date would only be conceivable in the event of natural disasters - for example, if the majority of citizens were no longer able to get to the polling station. The cost issue alone is enormous: "After all, the ballot papers have already been printed in many municipalities," Wilfing confirmed when asked.
What does this mean for Lower Austria?
But the question remains: If not on the date, what impact will current political events in the federal government have on the outcome of the municipal elections? It is no news that the 568 individual election campaigns in Lower Austria are conducted according to their very own laws. This is because personalities and concrete ideas count more on the ground than party-political coloration: This can be seen from the fact that in many places, citizens' lists are in charge of the ball, which receive no attention at national or state level.
Only the Neos may have done themselves a disservice in the municipalities by pulling out of the coalition negotiations. After all the criticism of the black-turquoise and red but-not-partners, voters are left with one thing above all: "We don't want to govern!"
Tame blues, hopeful blacks
Many in the People's Party hope that the attacks by the FPÖ - with whom negotiations are now underway at federal level for the first blue chancellorship - will not be so harsh after all. "Anyone who is already part of the political system as a member of the provincial government will find it difficult to attack it as such," the Blacks assume that "their" mayors are immune to overly fierce attacks from the Freedom Party.
Nevertheless, "blue spots" on the map are feared: it is clear that the Freedom Party - which is running in 444 municipalities, more than ever before - will win seats.
