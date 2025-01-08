Political earthquake also shakes municipalities in Lower Austria

What does this mean for Lower Austria?

But the question remains: If not on the date, what impact will current political events in the federal government have on the outcome of the municipal elections? It is no news that the 568 individual election campaigns in Lower Austria are conducted according to their very own laws. This is because personalities and concrete ideas count more on the ground than party-political coloration: This can be seen from the fact that in many places, citizens' lists are in charge of the ball, which receive no attention at national or state level.