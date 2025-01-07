Vorteilswelt
Without make-up &amp; filters

Nelly Furtado celebrates “self-love” with bikini pics

Nachrichten
07.01.2025 12:33

Nelly Furtado is starting the new year with an important message: she is celebrating her newfound self-love with two completely unfiltered bikini photos!

0 Kommentare

The singer, who stormed the charts in the 2000s with hits like "I'm Like A Bird" and "Maneater", is currently causing a lot of excitement among her fans with two photos. At the beginning of the new year, the 46-year-old showed herself naturally, without make-up and without filters in an orange bikini on Instagram.

Defying the beauty craze in showbiz
Furtado posted two photos on her profile, concealing nothing - neither her curves nor her spider veins. And in doing so, she conveyed an important message: it's about authenticity and self-love, not unnatural perfection!

"This year, I became aware of the aesthetic pressures of my work in a whole new way, while experiencing a new level of self-love and genuine confidence from the inside out," Furtado clarified.

"Celebrate your individuality"
It is all the more important for her to emphasize: "I have no make-up on these photos, they are not edited or filtered, I only wear self-tanner."

She has not gone under the knife for her career - and has no plans to do so in the future, Furtado also emphasized. On the contrary: she even appealed for her fans to celebrate her uniqueness this year too. "Express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and be aware that it's perfectly okay to be happy with what you see in the mirror and that it's also okay to want something different," explained the chart-topper.

Fans rejoice
Furtado's fans responded very well to the important message. "You are beautiful!" one fan celebrated the singer. Another cheered: "Hats off for this honest post!" And yet another said: "You've always been an inspiration to me!"

Daniela Altenweisl
