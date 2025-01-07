Without make-up & filters
Nelly Furtado celebrates “self-love” with bikini pics
Nelly Furtado is starting the new year with an important message: she is celebrating her newfound self-love with two completely unfiltered bikini photos!
The singer, who stormed the charts in the 2000s with hits like "I'm Like A Bird" and "Maneater", is currently causing a lot of excitement among her fans with two photos. At the beginning of the new year, the 46-year-old showed herself naturally, without make-up and without filters in an orange bikini on Instagram.
Defying the beauty craze in showbiz
Furtado posted two photos on her profile, concealing nothing - neither her curves nor her spider veins. And in doing so, she conveyed an important message: it's about authenticity and self-love, not unnatural perfection!
"This year, I became aware of the aesthetic pressures of my work in a whole new way, while experiencing a new level of self-love and genuine confidence from the inside out," Furtado clarified.
"Celebrate your individuality"
It is all the more important for her to emphasize: "I have no make-up on these photos, they are not edited or filtered, I only wear self-tanner."
She has not gone under the knife for her career - and has no plans to do so in the future, Furtado also emphasized. On the contrary: she even appealed for her fans to celebrate her uniqueness this year too. "Express yourself freely, celebrate your individuality and be aware that it's perfectly okay to be happy with what you see in the mirror and that it's also okay to want something different," explained the chart-topper.
Fans rejoice
Furtado's fans responded very well to the important message. "You are beautiful!" one fan celebrated the singer. Another cheered: "Hats off for this honest post!" And yet another said: "You've always been an inspiration to me!"
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.