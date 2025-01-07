Babler coup canceled: Fußi failed to clear the hurdle

Fußi renews criticism of Babler

For the time being, Fußi does not want to deal with a candidacy in the Vienna state elections. "For me, the topic of politics is over in the near future." However, he once again criticized SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. What will now happen under a blue-black government is significantly worse for the people in the country than any compromises that the SPÖ would have had to make for a coalition government.