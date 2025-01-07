SP rebel "disappointed"
Babler coup canceled: Fußi failed to clear the hurdle
PR consultant Rudolf Fußi has not achieved the 14,000 signatures required from SPÖ members to hold a direct election for the party chairmanship. "For me, the topic of politics is over in the near future," he said at a press conference on Tuesday, expressing his disappointment.
Although he had collected more than 41,000 signatures in total, he said that only 10,257 of them were from party members. He refrained from handing over the signatures, as this would save both himself and the party money.
Signatures from 10 percent of SPÖ members would have been necessary
In order for a direct election to take place, at least ten percent of SPÖ members from at least four federal states would have had to support the initiative within a quarter.
For me, the topic of politics is over in the near future.
Rudi Fußi
The result was "disappointing for me", said Fußi. The 10,257 signatures that were collected without the support of a state party were also "sensational". "But the rules of the game are the rules of the game."
The matter is closed for the federal SPÖ
For the SPÖ, the matter is now closed, according to Federal Managing Director Klaus Seltenheim. As there had been no official review, it was not possible to judge from a distance how many SPÖ members had actually supported the petition.
Fußi renews criticism of Babler
For the time being, Fußi does not want to deal with a candidacy in the Vienna state elections. "For me, the topic of politics is over in the near future." However, he once again criticized SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. What will now happen under a blue-black government is significantly worse for the people in the country than any compromises that the SPÖ would have had to make for a coalition government.
He advised the party to "replace the leadership as quickly as possible". In addition, former Chancellor Christian Kern or another suitable person should be appointed to enter into new negotiations with the ÖVP and NEOS.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
