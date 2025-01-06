Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Bathed with animal

Elephant kills Spanish tourist (22) in Thailand

Nachrichten
06.01.2025 08:38

The elephant camp on the Thai island of Koh Yao Yai was supposed to be a vacation highlight for the Spanish woman Blanca Garcia - but the 22-year-old paid for her experience at the popular tourist attraction with her life. She was attacked by an animal while bathing with the pachyderms and died.

0 Kommentare

The animal attacked the 22-year-old student in front of her partner on Friday when the couple was washing and scrubbing the elephants in a body of water together with other tourists, it was reported. Bathing with the animals in rivers or ponds is one of the attractions at such camps.

A picture of the Spanish woman who was killed:

Great stress for the animals
The newspaper "El Mundo" wrote, citing the owner, that the "Koh Yao Elephant Care Center" had been temporarily closed following the tragic incident. The website was also out of service.

This is where the Koh Yao Elephant Care Center advertises bathing with the pachyderms: 

The elephant was probably under a lot of stress due to the constant interactions with tourists, the news site "The Thaiger" quoted animal rights activists as saying. Many of the elephants live isolated and far from their natural habitat - and are also constantly forced to perform unnatural acts.

Encounters with elephants are advertised as animal-friendly
Thousands of domesticated elephants in Thailand live together with their mahouts (elephant handlers). In recent years, the much-criticized exploitation of the animals for tourist riding tours has greatly diminished. Since then, numerous elephant camps, most of which are advertised as sanctuaries for rescued animals, offer up-close, supposedly animal-friendly encounters with Thailand's national animal.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf