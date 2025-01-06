Which ÖSV eagle will take the crown today?

Daniel Tschofenig, the perfectionist

In the wake of his teammates, the Carinthian, who is considered to be particularly ambitious, has become a permanent guest on the podium in recent weeks. ÖSV head coach Andreas Widhölzl does not believe that the 22-year-old, who is in a relationship with Canadian ski jumper Alexandria Loutitt, still gets in his own way from time to time. "Ambition is not negative at all. I think he is very goal-oriented. It's very clear to him that he wants to win. He works consistently towards that." Tschofenig says he has become more relaxed in this respect. "I've learned that if you're too ambitious, it can backfire. You can lose yourself extremely quickly in the whole thing. That's why I've got out of the spasmodic habit of trying to do everything perfectly." The man from Innsbruck sees himself more as a perfectionist. "That may be a negative statement, but it's actually a positive thing when you try to be the best."