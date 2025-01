Matej Svancer flies to the podium in Klagenfurt

Svancer had won the qualification in the morning and was in second place after the first of three final runs. In the second heat, he dropped back to third place, where he remained. Harrington came out on top with 182.60 points ahead of Frenchman Timothe Sivignon (180.40), while Svancer scored 175.40 points. Local heroes Hannes Rudigier, Lukas Müllauer and Julias Forrer got stuck in the qualification, ÖSV women did not compete. Liu (170.60) took her first World Cup victory ahead of Flora Tabanelli (ITA/170.20) and Muriel Mohr (GER/166.20).