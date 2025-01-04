"Krone" commentary
Democracies soon ungovernable?
Wherever you look: Wobbly governments that get by, new elections that bring no solutions, coalition negotiations that derail right from the start.
Is it the fate of democracies to become ungovernable over time? The overall picture is sobering: one government weaker than the next. Examples: France, Germany, Bulgaria (seven elections in three years) etc. - and now Austria is also going astray.
Loss of the ability to compromise
Governments with stable majorities are becoming the exception because parliaments are experiencing a colorful proliferation of parties, with populists leading the way as the crisis profiteers. What's more, the ability to compromise, the lifeblood of democracy, has been lost, especially at a time when Europe needs painful reforms in order not to miss out on the future. It is a vicious circle.
But we know: Taking away benefits from prosperous times can mean the loss of power for parties and governments. This is particularly true for the core problem of ageing societies: financing the pension system. The more the state has to contribute from the budget, the less is left for investment in the future. Even China is now stumbling over this hard experience.
Gradually, it is dawning on those at the top: things really can't go on like this. Two forces need to pull themselves together: politicians and their people.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.