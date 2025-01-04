Vorteilswelt
"Krone" commentary

Democracies soon ungovernable?

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 20:00
Wherever you look: Wobbly governments that get by, new elections that bring no solutions, coalition negotiations that derail right from the start.

Is it the fate of democracies to become ungovernable over time? The overall picture is sobering: one government weaker than the next. Examples: France, Germany, Bulgaria (seven elections in three years) etc. - and now Austria is also going astray.

Loss of the ability to compromise
Governments with stable majorities are becoming the exception because parliaments are experiencing a colorful proliferation of parties, with populists leading the way as the crisis profiteers. What's more, the ability to compromise, the lifeblood of democracy, has been lost, especially at a time when Europe needs painful reforms in order not to miss out on the future. It is a vicious circle.

But we know: Taking away benefits from prosperous times can mean the loss of power for parties and governments. This is particularly true for the core problem of ageing societies: financing the pension system. The more the state has to contribute from the budget, the less is left for investment in the future. Even China is now stumbling over this hard experience.

Gradually, it is dawning on those at the top: things really can't go on like this. Two forces need to pull themselves together: politicians and their people.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Kurt Seinitz
Kurt Seinitz
