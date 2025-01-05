"Krone" commentary
Blunt weapons
Anything goes in the fight against the FPÖ and Herbert Kickl. The choice of means in the big defensive battle - it doesn't matter. A few fight with the foil, some with big but blurred cannons, most, as we are being shown more clearly than ever these days, with blunt weapons.
You can find many arguments against the blue ones and against their boss, who - to stay with the image used above - never goes into confrontations unarmed. And talks or negotiations, appearances, discussions - they hardly ever take place without confrontation. This is Kickl's trick, which he learned from Jörg Haider: always in attack mode.
As you can see: a successful ploy. Especially when the defenders, when the opponents don't find the right means to win against him or at least score points.
Defensive battles against blue
The legions of defensive fighters against Blau, from Van der Bellen to Nehammer to Babler and many more: They may be pursuing partly noble, partly personal goals. The fact is: with their blunt weapons and their inability to use them, they are not succeeding in stopping the blue success story.
On the contrary. As our survey proves, as the events of these days show: not only are they not slowing it down, they are actually accelerating the blue turbo.
Have a nice Sunday with your "Krone"!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.