Crown Prince Christian
From shy teenager to royal eye-catcher!
Denmark is amazed: Crown Prince Christian (19) has transformed himself overnight from a shy teenager into a grown-up heir to the throne and a real eye-catcher! A new hairstyle, a dapper look and a self-confident demeanor - Europe's only single crown prince is currently causing a sensation.
On January 1st, Christian stepped onto the red carpet for the first time with his parents, Queen Mary and King Frederik, at the traditional New Year's reception at Amalienborg Palace. The young royal attracted everyone's attention: in an elegant tuxedo, adorned with medals and with a fresh, modern haircut, he not only outshone his parents visually.
The fans are thrilled! Compliments poured in under an Instagram photo of the event: "Prince Christian looks so handsome," wrote one user, while another gushed: "A fine blend of his parents!"
Young, attractive - and single!
Despite his new glamor factor, there is no princess in Christian's life, according to official statements. Rumors about a possible romance with Princess Chiara of Bourbon-Two Sicilies have been particularly persistent, but she has long since denied them: "There's nothing going on between us."
Adventures in Africa
Christian has not only gained in looks, but also in maturity. He has spent the last few months far away from Europe, in East Africa. There he worked on a farm, helped build new houses for the employees and got involved in nature conservation. "That was an experience I will never forget," he said enthusiastically. There was also time for casual soccer matches with the locals.
This means that the Danish crown prince remains one of the most sought-after bachelors in Europe. But who could win the heart of the future king? Royal fans are already speculating about potential candidates.
Christian will soon be turning his thirst for adventure into discipline: In February, he begins his military service in a regiment in Slagelse, Denmark.
A king in waiting
Since King Frederik ascended the throne at the beginning of the year, Christian has officially been Crown Prince of Denmark - and thus the heir to the throne. But the young royal is already proving that he has what it takes to lead the royal family into the future with charisma and a sense of duty.
One thing is certain: Crown Prince Christian is not only a hope for Denmark, but now also a real star of the European royal houses - and at the perfect age for a royal love story. Who will be the future queen at his side?
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.