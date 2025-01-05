“As a musician, you’re not creditworthy”

It's becoming increasingly difficult to make a living from music

"Try getting a loan as a musician. The banker will bluntly tell you that a bricklayer is better off, because you can also factor in the black money into your credit rating," says Grabmayer. A musician's payslip is more like a ticket - 1, 2, X, failed. "I wish that the patriotism revealed in the last elections would also be reflected in this ratio on the radio stations." The road-tested dialect musician was supported by Ö3 during the first few meters. The first singles "Graz Ost Ausfahrt" and "Hoch in mein' Himmel" have become catchy tunes with a sing-along guarantee. "I even adapted my next songs for Ö3, but unfortunately they didn't play them. If they don't want to play me, the world won't collapse".