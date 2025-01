Horror after bloody deed: “There were no signs”

Friday morning is exceptionally clear and sunny here in the district of Weiz, the chickens are pecking for bugs, the house is in a dreamlike, almost secluded location. It would be so beautiful here. Really idyllic. If it weren't for the four black dog legs sticking rigidly out of the window and the body of the lifeless four-legged friend carefully wrapped in a blanket, a silent witness to a gruesome act of bloodshed.