Interview in Bangkok

Poier on emigration and the cancel culture

Nachrichten
04.01.2025 07:00

The "Krone" met audience favorite Alf Poier in Bangkok - and the topic of conversation was as unusual as the address!

0 Kommentare

"I've started writing a cabaret program several times. But the greeting alone made it difficult. 'Grüß Gott' doesn't work, because many people can't relate to God, 'Guten Abend, die Damen und Herren' doesn't work either, because you immediately have the next problem, because many people no longer feel addressed by it ..."

"Solidarity with the old white man"
It's really not easy to please everyone these days. "I'll just cancel myself now, before someone else does!" is Alf Poier's response to the so-called "cancel culture" and why there won't be a new stage program from him. He also told us in Bangkok that he bought Thomas Gottschalk's book "Unfiltered" out of "solidarity with the old white man". "He got to the heart of the matter very well. If he could no longer talk like he does at home in his kitchen, then he would retire from show business and that's what he did for the most part." Poier thought the book was "great" and, according to him, the scene itself is to blame for the whole development - or at least partly to blame. But why did we actually meet him in the Southeast Asian metropolis of millions?

On the road in an auto rickshaw, praying in a Thai temple or posing next to the monk in orange ... (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/Alexander TUMA)
On the road in an auto rickshaw, praying in a Thai temple or posing next to the monk in orange ...
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/Alexander TUMA)
... Poier feels right at home here. (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/Alexander TUMA)
... Poier feels right at home here.
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/Alexander TUMA)

"I've been to Thailand four times in the last year alone. Firstly because of the cold at home, and secondly because I can no longer identify with many things in Austria!" The 57-year-old knows that it is difficult to find a reason in the land of smiles. Nevertheless, he can well imagine a life on two continents.

And he even shows off the cover of his latest project! (Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/Alexander TUMA)
And he even shows off the cover of his latest project!
(Bild: Tuma Alexander/Starpix/Alexander TUMA)

Not a new stage program, but ... 
This could also be put into practice professionally: his book 'Buntgeschwärztes Bilderbuch. Cancel Culture - Dada - Arte ingrata' on this very cultural phenomenon, and two days later his two-week exhibition at Vienna's Galerie Kaiblinger will be launched to coincide with it. "I could also send my pictures to Austria from here," he laughed.

Maria Eberhöfer
Maria Eberhöfer
