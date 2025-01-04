Poier on emigration and the cancel culture

"Solidarity with the old white man"

It's really not easy to please everyone these days. "I'll just cancel myself now, before someone else does!" is Alf Poier's response to the so-called "cancel culture" and why there won't be a new stage program from him. He also told us in Bangkok that he bought Thomas Gottschalk's book "Unfiltered" out of "solidarity with the old white man". "He got to the heart of the matter very well. If he could no longer talk like he does at home in his kitchen, then he would retire from show business and that's what he did for the most part." Poier thought the book was "great" and, according to him, the scene itself is to blame for the whole development - or at least partly to blame. But why did we actually meet him in the Southeast Asian metropolis of millions?