Crypto bankrupt Kwon on trial in US court for fraud

Kwon was the head and co-founder of the Singapore-based start-up Terraform Labs, which issued the cryptocurrencies TerraUSD and its sister currency Luna. The entrepreneur issued the two currencies as so-called stablecoins, which are pegged to traditional currencies such as the US dollar in order to prevent major fluctuations in value. In reality, however, Kwon did not hedge his cryptocurrencies with safe investments such as government bonds.