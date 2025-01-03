Vorteilswelt
Was a Trump supporter

Driver of exploded Tesla truck identified

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 06:13

US authorities have officially identified the body in the Tesla Cybertruck that exploded outside a Trump hotel in Las Vegas. It is a US Army soldier from the state of Colorado who had been stationed in Germany.

0 Kommentare

According to the police, who cite a report by the Clark County coroner, the man killed himself by shooting himself in the mouth. Because the man's body was burned beyond recognition, police had to await the results of a DNA examination for final identification. Law enforcement also found a military ID, a passport, an iPhone and credit cards in the Tesla vehicle.

Relative: Man was a Trump supporter
A close relative of the man told the Reuters news agency that the man was an enthusiastic soldier and a supporter of US President-elect Donald Trump.

(Bild: K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)
(Bild: K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

According to US sources, the man, identified as Matthew Alan Livelsberger, had been awarded the Bronze Star Medal - the United States' highest military award for bravery - among other awards. He had completed five combat missions in Afghanistan.

No connection with the attack in New Orleans
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reiterated that it had not yet been possible to establish a clear link between the truck attack on New Year's Day in New Orleans, in which 15 people were killed, and the cybertruck explosion in Las Vegas on the same day. The attack in Las Vegas is classified as a terrorist attack.

The Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside Donald Trump's hotel in Las Vegas on Wednesday morning (local time). Seven people were injured.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von krone.at
krone.at
