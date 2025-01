Brighton v Arsenal – LIVE from 18:30

Arsenal reclaimed second place in the table at the end of the year. The Gunners won the London derby at Brentford 3:1 (1:1) on Wednesday and are now six points behind leaders Liverpool going into the new year. They must now go one better against Brighton. But beware! The first-round game ended 1-1, with Kai Havertz giving Arsenal the lead in the 38th minute and João Pedro equalizing in the 58th.