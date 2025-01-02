Struggle for the new local rescue center in the district

"We are calling on the Red Cross to carry out an evaluation of where the optimal location south of the Drau could be," says Hannes Mak, member of the provincial parliament. The mayor of Gallizien, like his colleague Elisabeth Lobnik from Eisenkappl, believes that the ideal location for a third local rescue station would be in Sittersdorf. Lobnik: "We are very isolated, the rescue service comes to us up to three times a day because of the nursing home. Sittersdorf would be the ideal place for us." Mayor Gerhard Koller agrees.