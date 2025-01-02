Vorteilswelt
Abo-Angebote
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Petition from the municipalities

Struggle for the new local rescue center in the district

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 11:01

A third local Red Cross station in the district of Völkermarkt is under discussion. Four municipalities have now drawn up a petition to find the ideal location.

0 Kommentare

The construction of the Koralm Railway, the dramatic storms and the optimal accessibility of citizens by emergency paramedics: for some time now, there has been talk of setting up a third Red Cross station in the district of Völkermarkt. The Red Cross has already made provisions and purchased the info box and land from ÖBB. "Our building in Kühnsdorf has already been used as a disaster camp since the summer. It would be the ideal, cost-saving location," says Red Cross President Martin Pirz.

The disaster camp has everything needed for a major event. The location would also be ideal in the event of the Drau Bridge being closed. The municipalities of Sittersdorf, Bad Eisenkappel, Gallizien and Globasnitz have now drawn up a petition.

Zitat Icon

A location other than Kühnsdorf is out of the question. We don't need to talk about another location at the moment because of the financial situation.

(Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK)

Martin Pirz, Präsident Rotes Kreuz Kärnten

Bild: Evelyn Hronek/EVELYN HRONEK

"We are calling on the Red Cross to carry out an evaluation of where the optimal location south of the Drau could be," says Hannes Mak, member of the provincial parliament. The mayor of Gallizien, like his colleague Elisabeth Lobnik from Eisenkappl, believes that the ideal location for a third local rescue station would be in Sittersdorf. Lobnik: "We are very isolated, the rescue service comes to us up to three times a day because of the nursing home. Sittersdorf would be the ideal place for us." Mayor Gerhard Koller agrees.

Bernard Sadovnik, head of the municipality of Globasnitz: "The best location south of the Drau should be found. It's about offering citizens the best care and speeding up the journey to the village."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Gerlinde Schager
Gerlinde Schager
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2025 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf