Tips for the ski day

Little snow, hard slopes: some serious accidents

Nachrichten
01.01.2025 19:33

Artificial snow becomes the perfect slope with natural fresh snow, but at the moment Mother Hulda is not in the picture and the slopes are rather hard, become icy more easily, make the descent fast and in the event of a fall, the soft buffer zone at the edge of the slope is often missing.

There are currently some serious skiing accidents. On the Grebenzen, a twelve-year-old suffered serious abdominal injuries on New Year's Day after falling onto the piste. On the Weinebene, air rescuers rescued an eleven-year-old, and there was also an operation in the Bodental valley.

"Although the number of accidents on the slopes is decreasing, their severity is increasing," says the ÖAMTC, which often rescues injured amateur athletes from the slopes with its rescue helicopter teams. Ski helmets, back protectors and adherence to the rules of the slopes significantly reduce the risk of accidents, the ÖAMTC appeals to all winter sports enthusiasts.

Further tips
Adapt your speed to your ability and the snow conditions! The speed must always remain manageable. Slippery slopes, hard snow and ever-improving equipment often lead to excessive speed.

A day of skiing lasting several hours is exhausting for amateur skiers. From many years of experience, the ÖAMTC emergency helicopter crews know that most skiing accidents happen between 2 and 4 pm. In addition to tiredness, excessive alcohol consumption sometimes plays a role.

Particularly when overtaking, following each other and entering a slope, you have to pay attention to others. You should only stop in places with good visibility and at the edge of the slope. You must keep a safe distance from snow groomers in particular. 

Avalanche warnings must be taken seriously and the last descent into the valley should be made in daylight and before the final inspection run by the piste service. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christina Natascha Kogler
Christina Natascha Kogler
Folgen Sie uns auf