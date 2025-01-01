FPÖ well positioned
ÖVP and SPÖ entered the 2024 election year in debt
Austria's political parties published their balance sheets for the first time on New Year's Day. This revealed that the ÖVP and SPÖ were already in debt going into the 2024 election year. The cut-off date was December 31, 2023.
The ÖVP reported loans amounting to 3.3 million euros from Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) and almost two million euros in other liabilities. On the credit side, the party only reported assets of just under one million euros. Its debts amounted to 5.65 million euros.
The SPÖ was only slightly better off as of December 31, 2023. It stated that it had reduced its bank debts from six to four million euros. If bank balances and receivables are taken into account, debts of three million euros still remain.
This is what the party finances looked like at the end of 2023.
FPÖ, Greens and NEOS had millions in assets
In contrast, the FPÖ, Greens and NEOS were well equipped for the past election year. All three parties reported assets in the millions, no bank debts and comparatively low other liabilities. The FPÖ reported assets of 8.2 million euros. No loans have had to be repaid since 2022.
The Greens reported assets of three million euros, while the NEOS reported bank balances of 2.1 million euros. However, there are also receivables within the party organization, which results in assets of three million euros.
Court of Auditors still examining reports
It is unlikely that the financial situation of the parties will have improved in 2024 due to the high expenditure during the election campaign. The Court of Audit (ACA) now has one year to examine the documents submitted. The minor parties have also submitted their balance sheets - with the exception of the KPÖ, which intends to do so in January.
The new transparency rules for political parties came into force in 2022 and will apply for the first time to the 2023 statement of accounts. Previously, parties only had to report how much money they raise and spend each year. Now they also have to report assets and liabilities, i.e. assets and debts, as well as the banks where the loans are held.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.