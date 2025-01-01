Only every second person of working age works full-time

Less home office than desired

Another point in the study was working from home. According to the study, only a quarter of respondents work from home at least two days a week. Six out of ten people stated that their employer did not allow them to work from home. However, many of them do not have the impression that they actually have to be on site all the time. Overall, respondents would like to work from home more, with only around one in ten people (eleven percent) rejecting this form of work for themselves.



Here you can see the results on working from home.