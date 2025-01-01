High satisfaction
Only every second person of working age works full-time
Only just over half of Austrians between the ages of 16 and 65 work full-time. Another 17 percent work part-time, according to a recent survey by TQS Research & Consulting. The others either work part-time or not at all.
Regardless of working hours, the survey gives employers a good report card: Almost nine out of ten participants are at least somewhat satisfied with their job. Three quarters consider the balance between work and private life to be good. In addition, more than 80 percent have no worries about their job.
At least half of the respondents said they were doing well financially. At the same time, 14% stated that they were struggling to make ends meet financially.
Less home office than desired
Another point in the study was working from home. According to the study, only a quarter of respondents work from home at least two days a week. Six out of ten people stated that their employer did not allow them to work from home. However, many of them do not have the impression that they actually have to be on site all the time. Overall, respondents would like to work from home more, with only around one in ten people (eleven percent) rejecting this form of work for themselves.
Seven out of ten study participants rate their personal future prospects positively. Two years ago, this figure was only five out of ten. The main concerns are wars and inflation. The majority (70 percent) are concerned by the news situation and do not think that the government is making the right decisions (80 percent). Only around one in three people (35%) rate social cohesion positively.
Study author: "Too much feel-goodfactor"
"I was very surprised that so many people have already achieved a work-life balance. Apparently, many are better at managing it than before. It's almost a bit too much feel-good for me. It's not acceptable for everyone to just work a little bit and pay a little bit," commented Dieter Scharitzer, Managing Director of TQS Research & Consulting, on the results. Convenience is sometimes played off against performance.
The survey was conducted online between November 27 and December 4, 2024 among 1,000 people. The fluctuation range is three percentage points.
