Poschner leaves in 2027

Bruckner Orchestra: So many want to conduct it!

Nachrichten
02.01.2025 10:00

What a turn of the year! By midnight, when the firecrackers were popping and the champagne corks were popping, all the applications for the position of Chief Conductor of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz had been received. The response was enormous, as the "Krone" learned. As is well known, Markus Poschner will leave the orchestra in 2027.

0 Kommentare

Markus Poschner is currently the Principal Conductor of the Bruckner Orchestra Linz (BOL). He arrived in 2017 and took the hearts of the audience by storm, but he will end his tenure in Linz in 2027.

As previously reported, the 53-year-old will then take up the baton as Chief Conductor of the Utah Symphony Orchestra, which is based in Salt Lake City.

Important step for his career
Poschner now reveals his motives behind this to the "Krone": "This is one of the most traditional orchestras in the USA. The intensified collaboration with these great musicians is an important step for me to further expand my presence in America."

Is he moving the entire center of his life to the Mormon city? "My family will accompany me on my travels as much as possible, but the center of my family's life will remain in Austria."

Deadline has now come to an end
The search for a successor is going according to plan. Strike midnight! The application deadline for the future chief conductor of the Linz Bruckner Orchestra ended at the turn of the year on December 31, 2024.

As the Krone knows, there were 101 applications in total, 90 percent of which were international. A kind of "shortlist" will now be drawn up from these, as only a small number of applicants will be able to present their conducting skills directly on site.

It will not be clear until mid-2025 who will lead the renowned Bruckner Orchestra Linz in concerts and operas from 2027.

