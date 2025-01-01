The oldest flag waver in Europe turns 100

"And all of them are closely observed at the weekly rehearsals by Werdinig, who has been a flag waver for 55 years. "He sees the mistakes differently to us," says chairman Stefan Treul. "The grips have to be exact. The wrestlers should stand up straight," Werdinig urges his club colleagues. After all, every movement has to be right during the performances. "After all, we're performing at major festivals on Vienna's Heldenplatz or in front of 30,000 fans in the Ernst Happel Stadium" Werdinig emphasizes.