Tradition is important
The oldest flag waver in Europe turns 100
The tradition of flag-waving goes back to the Middle Ages. No matter what festivities are being celebrated, when the flag-wavers perform their feats, it is a delight. Europe's oldest flag-waver, David Werdinig, is celebrating his 100th birthday in Klagenfurt. He has a lot to tell.
At 100 years old, David Werdinig from Klagenfurt is the oldest flag-waver in Europe. The acrobats, who march ahead on Ascension Day, the day of the referendum on October 10 or the national holiday, at flag consecrations and castle festivals, at traditional costume meetings or the opening of world championships, never fail to thrill spectators with their tricks.
Ancient custom given new life after the war
"In the Middle Ages, the flag-waving shows were the highlight. After the First World War, however, this tradition almost completely disappeared in Austria," says Werdinig. Only in South Tyrol did this old tradition live on, because "a flag conveys the feeling of home". Werdinig also wanted to revive this feeling in Klagenfurt.
That's why he founded the flag-wavers in Carinthia's provincial capital in 1980. "I used to travel all over Europe with the Edelweiss folk dance group, and flag-waving is particularly popular in Switzerland, Belgium, Germany and France. Back then, we were invited everywhere and I experienced a lot," the 100-year-old told the "Krone" newspaper.
Flag wavers wear traditional costume
Today, the club has nine flag-wavers and one drummer. All members proudly wear the traditional Rosental or Lesachtal costume.
"And all of them are closely observed at the weekly rehearsals by Werdinig, who has been a flag waver for 55 years. "He sees the mistakes differently to us," says chairman Stefan Treul. "The grips have to be exact. The wrestlers should stand up straight," Werdinig urges his club colleagues. After all, every movement has to be right during the performances. "After all, we're performing at major festivals on Vienna's Heldenplatz or in front of 30,000 fans in the Ernst Happel Stadium" Werdinig emphasizes.
