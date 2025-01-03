Vorteilswelt
Auctions before conversion

Pro

Nachrichten
03.01.2025 12:00

With the exception of the pharmacy and the tobacconist, all tenants have moved out of the Pro-Kaufland in Linz-Urfahr. Now it's time to make room for the renovation work. The shopping center is focusing on the ultimate clearance sale: an auction of the equipment from the former restaurant will be held on 9 January. A second auction will follow.

0 Kommentare

Seating groups, ladles, plates, pictures, lampshades, bread baskets, coffee pots: 660 items from the former restaurant of the shopping center in Linz-Urfahr will go under the hammer on 9 January on the online platform aurena.at. The company behind the auction is Lenox-Trading from Breitenaich, which has bought the entire inventory and is clearing the space in order to hand over the premises to the "Pro" operators Stefan Rutter and Christian Harisch in a clean sweep.

The restaurant was an important meeting place
Browsing through the auction items brings back nostalgic feelings. After all, the restaurant in the "Pro" was the meeting place for many people from the immediate neighborhood for years. Breakfast or lunch at Kaufland, which was part of Gerhard Weiß's retail empire for a long time, was a much-loved ritual for many Linzers before the lights went out there on 29 January 2024.

What will happen to the "Pro" now? While there was already talk of demolition and the old building was supposed to make way for a modern combination of apartments and stores, much remains the same for the time being. Rutter and Harisch are renovating the shopping center, which is now almost completely deserted, at a cost of 35 million.

The decorative fireplace is also auctioned off. (Bild: aurena.at)
The decorative fireplace is also auctioned off.
(Bild: aurena.at)
Ceiling chandeliers like these are auctioned off. (Bild: aurena.at)
Ceiling chandeliers like these are auctioned off.
(Bild: aurena.at)

From parking lot canopies to partition walls
Lenox-Trading is clearing the space before the conversion with the help of two auctions. At the second auction, parking lot canopies, hundreds of meters of partition walls and the equipment for cold storage rooms will go under the hammer.

The last major tenant, "Billa plus", opened for the last time on December 7, 2024. Incidentally, that day was not only the end for the grocer, but also for Tchibo.

Tobacconist and pharmacy to move into containers in March
What remained were the pharmacy and the tobacconist - both retail spaces are to be relocated to containers in March and continue to operate there until the modernization work has been completed. "There will be no other uses such as residential in the short term, but they remain the long-term goal. The renovation is an important interim step," emphasizes Harisch.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Barbara Kneidinger
Barbara Kneidinger
