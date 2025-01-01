Parking time exceeded: €75 fine for senior citizen

Goodwill rule for those affected

When asked by the "Krone" at "Wiener Loyal Parking", which manages parking spaces throughout Austria, they said: "For people with disabilities, we have a goodwill rule where we waive a penalty for time overruns of up to 30 minutes." The spokeswoman also pointed out that customers can extend their parking time free of charge for an unlimited period using an iPad set up in the parking lot.