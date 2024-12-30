Didi Constantini
Deceased former team boss bade farewell with applause
What a touching ceremony for the deceased former team boss Didi Constantini in glorious weather in Innsbruck! Heaven did not weep. On the contrary: it laughed - and how! Sonnyboy Constantini would have loved it.
On Monday, a good 500 people walked from Congresspark Igls along the Rosengartenweg to the FC Patscherkofel soccer pitch in Patsch to bid farewell to the deceased former team boss.
"It's just the way it is!"
A 30-minute funeral procession in glorious weather through wintry forests and meadows near Innsbruck - in some places white roses were pinned to trees or fences. With phrases that Didi loved to use: "Tuat's leben!". Or: "Tuat's enjoy!" And of course the famous: "It's just the way it is!"
Applause for the deceased
Constantini's daughters Johanna and Leni, brother Elmar, wife Irmi and Heinz Peischl, Didi's "co" at FC Tirol and later with the national team, who had accompanied his friend during the difficult time of dementia, then spoke on the soccer pitch.
At the end, Peischl asked everyone to applaud for the deceased - the crowd of former teammates, footballers, friends and family responded long and hard.
