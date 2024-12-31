Albert Gesellmann:
Harmony and finesse as the highest virtues in viticulture
The wine industry can look back on an absolutely successful year. Almost all the important awards went to Burgenland, and Albert Gesellmann received many top ratings.
G for winner! The name Gesellmann is closely associated with vinophile enjoyment at its finest. Gault&Millau, Vinaria, A la Carte and Falstaff awarded top marks, as well as the varietal victory with the Syrah 2022 (95 points) and third place in the Reserve Trophy with the Cuvée G 2020 (98 points) at the Falstaff red wine awards.
Up-and-coming wine industry
These are just a few examples of the coveted awards that Silvia and Albert Gesellmann from Deutschkreutz have won with their selected 2024 tastings. "They are always a figurehead for the up-and-coming Burgenland wine industry," praises Herbert Oschep, Chairman of Wein-Burgenland.
Knowledge passed down from generation to generation
The renowned winegrowing family has a long tradition. The Gesellmann estate was first mentioned in a document back in 1719. Since then, the wealth of knowledge has been passed down from generation to generation and the heritage has been carefully cultivated. "While my father Engelbert was considered a pioneer in the 1980s with the planting of international varieties and their ageing in French barriques, I then tried to incorporate my global experience into my work," says Albert Gesellmann. The prudent professional is fully committed to sustainability.
Each berry individually tested
As one of the well-known pioneers, he switched to organic production in 2011. "With the utmost care and in harmony with nature, we create the elementary conditions in our vineyards to be able to bring grapes into the cellar in the best condition," he explains. Every single berry is checked during the harvest. They ripen into exceptional wines such as "Opus Eximium", "Bela Rex" and "Hochberc". It may continue like this in 2025.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.