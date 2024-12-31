Harmony and finesse as the highest virtues in viticulture

Knowledge passed down from generation to generation

The renowned winegrowing family has a long tradition. The Gesellmann estate was first mentioned in a document back in 1719. Since then, the wealth of knowledge has been passed down from generation to generation and the heritage has been carefully cultivated. "While my father Engelbert was considered a pioneer in the 1980s with the planting of international varieties and their ageing in French barriques, I then tried to incorporate my global experience into my work," says Albert Gesellmann. The prudent professional is fully committed to sustainability.