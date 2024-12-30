Climate change threatens our food security

Food security threatened by climate change

Global warming is threatening the agricultural sector because 80 percent of yields depend on the weather. National food security is therefore at risk due to crop failures. The situation is exacerbated by "negligent cultivation", which jeopardizes food security. In addition, the construction of dams leads to a significant increase in flood damage, because soil covered with concrete does not store water. According to Weinberger, an ecological economic policy must be implemented in the new year. "Let's see soil and climate protection as an opportunity for the economy, for nature and for future generations."